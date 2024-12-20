MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $20,888,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,260,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,415,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,319,000.

NYSEARCA AUGW opened at $29.12 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $29.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

