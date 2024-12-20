MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 17,051 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $975,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 542.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 96,705 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 643.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $441,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS NJUL opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

