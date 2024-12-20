MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PENN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 1,634.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 76.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.08.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PENN. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

