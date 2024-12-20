MML Investors Services LLC Buys 147 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.81.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $112.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

