MML Investors Services LLC Buys 340 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

