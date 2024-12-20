MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,429 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 195.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 312,726 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 132,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 116,250 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after buying an additional 104,523 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,814.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 101,310 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 268,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 79,366 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

