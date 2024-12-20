MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,580,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,577,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,846 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 626,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,485,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,007,000 after buying an additional 53,131 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,352.40. The trade was a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SITE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $132.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.71 and a 200-day moving average of $139.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

