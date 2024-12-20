MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 75.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 576.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 161,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,841,000 after purchasing an additional 105,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Medpace by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,612,000 after buying an additional 109,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Baird R W downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.56.

Medpace Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $335.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.67. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.72 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

