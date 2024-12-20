MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,591.16. The trade was a 15.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $227,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,355.24. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unum Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

