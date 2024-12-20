MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the third quarter worth about $302,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 4,726.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the second quarter worth about $598,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FENI opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.