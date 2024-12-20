MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,443.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $133,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

