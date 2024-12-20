MML Investors Services LLC Has $906,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 3.3 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $246.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $167.11 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



