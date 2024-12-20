MML Investors Services LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,035,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

