MML Investors Services LLC Has $962,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $398,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 21.1% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 146,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the period.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance
GJAN stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.
