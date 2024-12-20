MML Investors Services LLC Has $962,000 Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 194.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITM opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

