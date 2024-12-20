MML Investors Services LLC Has $984,000 Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 33,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $52.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.