MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KP Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 28.6% in the third quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in ARM by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $8,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 89.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $132.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.80. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.17, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.67.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on ARM from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.32.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

