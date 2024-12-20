MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

