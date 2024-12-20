MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 81,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 212.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $482,000.

Shares of BATS:XVV opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $287.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

