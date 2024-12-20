MML Investors Services LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 52.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,339 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 952,356 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 7.3% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 97,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 293.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 52,581 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

UAUG opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

