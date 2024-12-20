MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.64. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $147,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $338,445. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

