MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,268,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,859,000 after purchasing an additional 527,519 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 274,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 119.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after buying an additional 186,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000.

BATS FLQM opened at $54.15 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

