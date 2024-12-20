MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,644 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 174.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 406.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $84.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

