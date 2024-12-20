MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,423 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.37% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. KKM Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 138.6% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000.

IGHG opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

