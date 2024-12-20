MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 810 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 466,846 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,371 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 842,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,964,000 after purchasing an additional 531,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $123.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.48. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

