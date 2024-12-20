MML Investors Services LLC Purchases Shares of 28,880 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 1.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UJUL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $504,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

