MML Investors Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,708 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,187,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries Price Performance
MHK opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.28 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.
Mohawk Industries Profile
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mohawk Industries
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.