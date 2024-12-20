MML Investors Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,708 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,187,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

MHK opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.28 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

