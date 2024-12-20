MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $51.62.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Profile

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

