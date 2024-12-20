MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth $54,412,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BeiGene by 160.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 225,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,706,000 after purchasing an additional 138,978 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,839,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 920,920 shares in the company, valued at $202,924,722. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.10, for a total value of $284,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,131,622 shares of company stock valued at $212,520,787. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.34. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $248.16.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.69.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

