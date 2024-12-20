MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 789,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,088,000 after acquiring an additional 63,551 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 254.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 79.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $43.15 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.