MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCC. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCC opened at $38.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

