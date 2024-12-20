MML Investors Services LLC Sells 141,125 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,125 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
GSJY opened at $37.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $40.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.