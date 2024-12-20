MML Investors Services LLC Sells 141,125 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,125 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

GSJY opened at $37.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $40.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (GSJY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of Japanese large- and mid-cap equities, with equal weights to each of 4 factor buckets and stocks within each bucket weighted by a factor score. GSJY was launched on Mar 2, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

