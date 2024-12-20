MML Investors Services LLC Sells 28,240 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,240 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 546,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $90,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,160,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,231,000 after acquiring an additional 63,101 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.