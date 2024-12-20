MML Investors Services LLC Sells 976 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 79,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 74,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.88 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.