M&T Bank Corp Acquires 595 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,263.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 391.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HMC opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

