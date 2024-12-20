M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $251,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,104.68. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $904,939.44. This trade represents a 59.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,849. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WH opened at $99.71 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $105.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

