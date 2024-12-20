M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 2,436 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,436 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This trade represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LPX opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

