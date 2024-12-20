M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 403.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 211.3% in the third quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 214,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 145,528 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 165.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,990,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,573,000 after acquiring an additional 617,227 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RTO opened at $25.28 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

