M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $1,428,196,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,060,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,823,000 after purchasing an additional 151,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco by 22.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,738,000 after purchasing an additional 87,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,311,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,715,000 after buying an additional 45,891 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -89.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

