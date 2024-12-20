M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 52.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $147.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.53 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.19%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

