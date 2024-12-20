M&T Bank Corp Has $248,000 Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 36.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 148.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $102.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $119.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,535.42. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

