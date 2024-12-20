M&T Bank Corp Has $275,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 885.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EWT stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.