M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 346.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 171,478 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 350,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,499.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,599,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after buying an additional 1,499,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,524,000 after acquiring an additional 177,745 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Olson sold 240,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $5,388,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,350.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Langer sold 93,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $2,214,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,183.12. The trade was a 72.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

UE stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.26 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

