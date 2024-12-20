M&T Bank Corp Invests $258,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,351,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 139,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7,309.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $774,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $393,594.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,469.74. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $251,071.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,201.48. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,689 shares of company stock worth $10,395,879 in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $83.67. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

