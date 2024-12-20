M&T Bank Corp Makes New $248,000 Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $40,527,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 604,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 180.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after buying an additional 529,857 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $9,033,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 297,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 165,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

TRN opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

