M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 213,379 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 4,718,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 261,467 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,062,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 226,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $17.12 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DB. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

