M&T Bank Corp Sells 331 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 26.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,085,000 after purchasing an additional 564,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,530,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Duolingo by 153.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,490,787.12. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total value of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,160 shares of company stock worth $81,220,216 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $335.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.57. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $378.48.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.90.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

