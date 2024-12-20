M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,194 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,870,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,475,000 after purchasing an additional 812,926 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Lyft from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $75,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 755,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,423,842.72. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,081 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $163,639.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,018.86. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,242 shares of company stock valued at $427,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Lyft’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

