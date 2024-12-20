M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,885 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of STM stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 13.29%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

