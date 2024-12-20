National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 323.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,218,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 332.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 242,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 186,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 17.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,651,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $10,097,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $5,089,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.04.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NHI. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

